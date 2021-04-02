GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Short Interest Update

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GigCapital3 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

NYSE GIK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 880,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,506. GigCapital3 has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

