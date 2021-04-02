Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,814. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,023 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,477.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 29,587 shares of company stock valued at $244,169 in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.