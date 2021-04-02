Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Drops By 18.1%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Shares of KYCCF stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.63 and its 200 day moving average is $503.25. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $297.00 and a fifty-two week high of $587.00.
Keyence Company Profile
