Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Drops By 18.1%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of KYCCF stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.63 and its 200 day moving average is $503.25. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $297.00 and a fifty-two week high of $587.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.