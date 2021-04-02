Short Interest in Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Grows By 40.9%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 792.7 days.

GRPTF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:GRPTF remained flat at $$15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Getlink has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

