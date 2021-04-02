Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 595,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

