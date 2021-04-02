Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVFH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 52,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,714. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Innovative Food
