Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 52,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,714. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

