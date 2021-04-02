Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and $24,237.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00406843 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.55 or 0.05034901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,608,091 coins and its circulating supply is 426,347,655 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

