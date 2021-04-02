MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,393,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 5,304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43,932.0 days.

MCHVF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

