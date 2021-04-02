Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Rises By 37.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Nikon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

