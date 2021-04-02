Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 853.7 days.

Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

