MAX Exchange Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,358.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $974,610.65 and $223,358.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,027.45 or 0.99878195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00406108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.00795374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.45 or 0.00308710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00097976 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

