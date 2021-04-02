$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $21.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 10,463,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

