-$0.15 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 2,271,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

