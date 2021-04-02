OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $42.91 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $42.91 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

