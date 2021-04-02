Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,410. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $158.89 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

