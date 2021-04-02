Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

EOD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 430,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

