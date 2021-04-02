Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 15.5%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DDEJF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $118.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.