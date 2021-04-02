AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 16,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. AMREP has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

