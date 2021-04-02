EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,838.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 15% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $184,838.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.