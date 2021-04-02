Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.42 million and $435,101.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,328,138 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

