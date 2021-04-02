Zero Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $49,714.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00290083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00100693 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,834,489 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

