Playkey (PKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88,542.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $840,821.40 and $88,542.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

