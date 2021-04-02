Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,631,000 after purchasing an additional 547,381 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 23,194,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

