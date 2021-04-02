Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $57,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $5,828,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 624,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,459. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

