Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $57,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $5,828,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PHG stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 624,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,459. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.