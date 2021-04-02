Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Decreases By 18.0%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

PRPB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,084. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

