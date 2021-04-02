Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RENN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,358. Renren has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

