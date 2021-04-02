Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,670,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 29,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.15 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.