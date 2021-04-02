ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Down 68.3% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ZumCoin has a market cap of $734,176.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

