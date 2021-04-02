Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $35.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,469. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

