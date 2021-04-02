$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.97. 1,451,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.69 and its 200-day moving average is $233.54.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

