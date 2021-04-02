Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Expands By 47.9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 797,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,657. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

