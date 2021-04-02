Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 258,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

