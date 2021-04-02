Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Rises By 50.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KURRY remained flat at $$35.40 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.84. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

