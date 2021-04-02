Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $45,437.39 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cream has a market capitalization of $45,437.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,152.38 or 0.99866170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00408112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.00791273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00308100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00099697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

