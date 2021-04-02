Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.42. 3,938,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.51 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

