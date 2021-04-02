David Eugene Russell Sells 85,009 Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,664,476.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of Vizio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,077. Vizio Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

