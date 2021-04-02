Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 50,200 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,599.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$19,200.00.

Shares of DML traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,556. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.

DML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.40.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

