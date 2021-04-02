Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $2.93 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and $10.54 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00004951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00280875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00754845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.