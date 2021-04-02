Larry G. Swets, Jr. Acquires 20,000 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FGNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 137,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,380. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

