William T. Baxter Sells 28,984 Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William T. Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vizio alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, William T. Baxter sold 103,842 shares of Vizio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,033,226.36.

Shares of Vizio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,077. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vizio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.