Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce sales of $29.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.69 billion and the lowest is $28.66 billion. Centene posted sales of $26.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $118.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.92 billion to $120.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $122.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 3,794,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

