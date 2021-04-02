Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.20 ($37.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

