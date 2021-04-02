Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 1,297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,778.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $8.93.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

