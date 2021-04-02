PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 581,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,159 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PCN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,061. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

