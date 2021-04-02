Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MTTCF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 25,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,981. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

