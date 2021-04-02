Expanse 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,038.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Expanse has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $22,038.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,289.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.77 or 0.03514563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.81 or 0.00348821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.11 or 0.00983502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00418697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00429959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00290013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

