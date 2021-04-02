Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Update

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Movado Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 217.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 171.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $27.90. 154,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

