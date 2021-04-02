Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock remained flat at $$225.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

