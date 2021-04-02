Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $32.86. 133,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.