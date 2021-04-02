Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,804. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avista by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
About Avista
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
