Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,804. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avista by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

